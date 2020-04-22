Taiwan's Goodwill Fleet visiting Palau in March 2020 (screengrab from Taiwanese embassy in Palau Facebook page) Taiwan's Goodwill Fleet visiting Palau in March 2020 (screengrab from Taiwanese embassy in Palau Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After at least 27 Navy officers and cadets were confirmed as coronavirus cases following a “Goodwill Fleet” visit to Palau, all 24 members of staff at the Taiwanese embassy and 24 local citizens tested negative, reports said Wednesday (April 22).

The outbreak took Taiwan’s number of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients past the 400-mark and caused concern that the Navy members might have infected other people across the country since their return.

The officers spent March 12-15 in Palau, arrived back in Kaohsiung on April 9 and were allowed to leave their ship on April 15. The government published a list of 90 locations which the infected soldiers had visited after their return.

In Palau, 24 Taiwanese working at the embassy, members of aid teams and their partners were tested for the coronavirus, and so were 24 Palauan citizens who had been in contact with the military delegation, CNA reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday that all 48 individuals had tested negative.

Palau is one of Taiwan’s 15 remaining official diplomatic allies. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, the Pacific state has received assistance from Taiwan with prevention and testing.

