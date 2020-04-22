TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Tuesday (April 21), Missouri became the first U.S. state to sue communist China for its bungled management of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in its country, which swiftly led to massive economic losses inflicted on the state.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit in a federal court against several entities within China, including the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), National Health Commission, Ministry of Emergency Management, Ministry of Civil Affairs, Hubei Government, Wuhan City Government, Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Chinese Academy of Sciences. The suit charges Chinese authorities with committing "An appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, misfeasance, and inaction" which led to a catastrophic global pandemic.

The suit condemns China and the listed Chinese entities for covering up the outbreak, not sharing the genome of the virus, censoring the media, destroying scientific materials, hoarding personal protective equipment, and spreading disinformation, among other offenses. It then demands the court order the Chinese defendants pay compensatory damages for tens of billions of dollars in economic damages suffered by the state.

One of the most egregious acts listed in the suit is the fact China continually denied the existence of human-to-human transmission of the disease, despite strong evidence to the contrary on Dec. 25. The suit states that China's continual denials "induced the WHO to also deny or downplay the risk of human-to-human transmission," before the WHO finally acknowledged human-to-human transmissibility on Jan. 24.

In a novel approach, which could be emulated by other states and countries around the world, Missouri is not only suing the Chinese government but also the CCP, which as a separate entity is not protected by sovereign immunity. In a statement released on his website, Schmitt wrote that the charges being pressed in the suit include "one count of public nuisance, one count of abnormally dangerous activities, and two counts of breach of duty."

Schmitt emphasized that the disastrous pandemic inflicted by China's negligence has resulted in "unprecedented" jobless claims, a massive spike in the unemployment rate, and a tremendous impact on the state's budget. He wrote that the state will seek compensation in the form of "civil penalties and restitution, abatement of the public nuisance, cessation of abnormally dangerous activities, punitive damages, and more."