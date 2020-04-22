TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested two suspects on Wednesday (April 21) in Kaohsiung for allegedly splashing red pain on Hong Kong's Causeway Bay Books (銅鑼灣書店) founder Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) the previous day.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man surnamed Tseng (曾) and another man surnamed Cheng (鄭) in Kaohsiung early Wednesday morning, while Tseng's 27-year-old brother is still at large, reported Liberty Times. Police said that the elder Tseng has no criminal record, but Cheng has a criminal record for firearms violations.

On Tuesday morning from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m., the three suspects followed Lam to a breakfast shop near Zhongshan North Road. One of the assailants, dressed in black sportswear, splashed a can full of red paint on Lam as he was sitting and drinking coffee.

Lam found his hair, chest, arms, and legs covered in red paint. After assaulting Lam, two other suspects who apparently served as lookouts joined the man clad in black in fleeing to a nearby alley, before hopping into a taxi and fleeing to Kaohsiung, reported UDN.



Lam being interviewed after assault. (CNA photo)

After reviewing surveillance footage, police were able to identify the three suspects and track their movements. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Taipei City Police Department and the Zhongshan Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department formed a special task force to begin an investigation into the assault.

Causeway Bay Books was famous for many years for selling political books that were banned in communist China. However, from October to December of 2015, five of thee bookstore's shareholders and employees, including Lam, disappeared and were later found to be in the custody of Chinese authorities, with some still under detention.

In April 2019, Lam decided to open a Taiwan branch of the Causeway Bookstore, but as soon as the news came out, another bookstore in New Taipei registered the trademark for the name in Taiwan. Therefore, Lam decided to change the name of the bookstore to "Taiwan Causeway Bay Books" (台灣銅鑼灣書店), which he is planning on opening in Taipei on Saturday (April 25).



Cheng (center). (CNA photo)



Tseng (center, right). (CNA photo)