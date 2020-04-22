TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan dropped on Wednesday morning (April 22) under the influence of a northeasterly draft. Cool and rainy weather is expected for the rest of the week, with rain possibly easing on Saturday (April 25).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast wet weather for most of the nation except for southern cities on Wednesday. Only mountainous areas in the south will see occasional precipitation. Heavy downpour is expected for northern, northeastern, and central parts of the country.

Northeasterly winds are expected to bring cool weather in parts of Taiwan on Wednesday. Northern Taiwan could see lows of 16 degrees Celsius, 17 to 19 C for central cities and Hualien, 19 to 21 C for Taitung and southern cities, with daytime highs expected to reach 20 C in northern Taiwan, 23 to 25 C for central and eastern parts of the country, and 27 to 29 C for the southern region.

The wet weather will continue until the weekend. Rain showers are expected to ease on Saturday, as the northeasterly wind might weaken.

Sunday may see a slight chance for a few scattered showers, with drier weather possible for central and southern Taiwan.