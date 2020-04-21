NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago Red Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Dash
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina Courage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando Pride
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland Thorns FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Royals FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Spirit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Reign FC at Washington Spirit ppd.
Chicago at North Carolina Courage ppd.
Utah Royals FC at Portland ppd.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando Pride ppd.
Orlando Pride at Utah Royals FC ppd.
Portland at Chicago ppd.
North Carolina Courage at Houston ppd.
Reign FC at Sky Blue FC ppd.
Portland at North Carolina Courage ppd.
Utah Royals FC at Washington Spirit ppd.
North Carolina Courage at Orlando Pride ppd.