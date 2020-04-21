All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, April 15

Toronto FC at D.C. United ppd.

Minnesota at Houston ppd.

San Jose at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, April 16

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia ppd.

Saturday, April 18

Houston at Montreal ppd.

New England at New York ppd.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC ppd.

San Jose at Miami ppd.

Cincinnati at Orlando City ppd.

FC Dallas at Minnesota ppd.

D.C. United at Nashville ppd.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Vancouver at Seattle ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sunday, April 19

Columbus at Chicago ppd.

New York City FC at Philadelphia ppd.

Portland at Atlanta ppd.

Saturday, April 25

Montreal at New England ppd.

Toronto FC at Miami ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Chicago ppd.

Philadelphia at Columbus ppd.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

FC Dallas at Colorado ppd.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Vancouver at Portland ppd.

Houston at LA Galaxy ppd.

Sunday, April 26

Atlanta at Orlando City ppd.

New York at D.C. United ppd.

San Jose at Cincinnati ppd.

Nashville at New York City FC ppd.

Wednesday, April 29

Minnesota at Columbus ppd.

New England at Toronto FC ppd.

Miami at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Vancouver at San Jose ppd.

Saturday, May 2

Orlando City at Montreal ppd.

Vancouver at Toronto FC ppd.

LA Galaxy at Portland ppd.

D.C. United at Seattle ppd.

New York City FC at New England ppd.

Columbus at New York ppd.

Colorado at Minnesota ppd.

Chicago at FC Dallas ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC ppd.