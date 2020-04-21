TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) held a press conference on Tuesday evening (April 21), releasing a report on the ministry’s initial investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak on one of the Goodwill Fleet vessels — aboard which 27 crew members were diagnosed with the disease.

Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) first apologized to the infected soldiers and their families and the nation for the trouble the infection has caused. The minister said he asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for a reprimand, adding that the Goodwill Fleet mission was approved by him.

The minister also announced that Navy Commander Chih-pin (劉志斌) asked for a reprimand and that Goodwill Fleet Commander Chen Tao-hui (陳道輝) and Naval Fleet Commander Kao Chia-pin (高嘉濱) will both be assigned to other posts.

The minister then said that the initial investigation found four missteps that might have contributed to the occurrence of the infection, which include the naval ships not reporting five cases of fever to the naval fleet command during the voyage, the failure to screen crew members before disembarking in Taiwan, a lack of infection prevention practices during the visit to Palau, and insufficient infection prevention planning before embarking on the mission.