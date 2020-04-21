FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, flowers and photos honor members of the Altobelli family outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Coach John ... FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, flowers and photos honor members of the Altobelli family outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Coach John Altobelli, 56, far right, his wife, Keri, 43, second from left, and his daughter Alyssa, 13, left, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas. Family members of four of the people killed in a helicopter crash with Bryant and his daughter are suing the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The wrongful death lawsuits were filed electronically Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of three members of one family and a woman who helped coach Bryant's daughter in basketball. One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli,his wife and daughter, who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls' basketball team. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Sri Lankans commemorated the anniversary of last year's Islamic State group-inspired Easter Sunday bomb attacks from their homes on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 260 people were killed when three churches, two Catholic and one Protestant, came under simultaneous suicide bomb attacks during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing some 42 foreign nationals.

Together with more than a dozen other witnesses, Wassim Mukdad will testify before a German court in the trial of Anwar R., a former member of Syria's secret police suspected of overseeing the abuse of detainees at a notorious jail near Damascus known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251.

Biden has won Wyoming's Democratic presidential caucus, which had been postponed for two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said Sunday, April 19.

1. BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR KIM JONG UN The North Korean leader appears to be handling state affairs as usual, South Korea’s government says after unconfirmed reports described him as in fragile condition after surgery.

2. WHO BIDEN CAN COUNT ON FINANCIALLY As a likely recession looms, wealthy Democratic donors may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.

3. SYRIA REFUGEES TO FACE THEIR TORTURERS IN GERMAN COURT Two former members of Syria’s secret police will go on trial in Germany charged with crimes against humanity.

4. SRI LANKANS REMEMBER EASTER BOMB VICTIMS It’s been one year since more than 260 people were killed when three churches came under Islamic State group-inspired bomb attacks during Easter celebrations.

5. HELICOPTER COMPANIES SUED IN KOBE BRYANT CRASH Family members of four passengers killed in the crash with the NBA star and his daughter file wrongful death lawsuits.