TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (April 21) it only held an advisory function, with the Ministry of National Defense (MND) making the decision to send the Navy’s Goodwill Fleet to Taiwan's diplomatic ally of Palau on a tour which resulted in at least 27 coronavirus cases.

The warships stayed in Palau from March 12 through 15, and returned to Taiwan on April 9 before crew members were allowed to disembark on April 15. However, over the past few days, a total of 27 Navy officers and cadets were diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), throwing doubt on the wisdom of the decision of sending the ships out during a pandemic.

MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday denied reports that it was her ministry which had insisted on the fleet sailing out according to schedule instead of announcing a postponement. She told a news conference that the goodwill mission was an important regular event for the military and the Navy, and that MOFA had only made arrangements according to the MND plan.

MOFA’s task was to help organize meetings and to assist with drawing up an agenda and a schedule, CNA reported. According to Ou, the MND made the key decisions, while MOFA provided administrative assistance.

