Queer East Film Festival featured Taiwanese films online (Screenshot photo of movie She / Her trailer) Queer East Film Festival featured Taiwanese films online (Screenshot photo of movie She / Her trailer)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The British Que er East Film Festival launched its online version "QE: HomeSexual," which features a number of Taiwanese films.

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture cooperated with the British Que er East Film Festival (QEFF) to launch its online version "QE: HomeSexual," with 9 Taiwanese films screening.

According to the ministry, QEFF would originally have ran from April 18 to May 2 in London, but it has been postponed until this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the online program, including a number of Taiwanese films as well others focused on LGBT issues in South East Asia, has already begun.

The ministry stated the film festival is bringing a rarely seen glimpse of LGBT cinema from East and Southeast Asia to London. The screening program includes award-winning documentary “Small Talk” (日常對話), directed by Huang Hui-chen (黃惠偵), which is about an intimate discussion between a mother and a daughter.

Additionally, the revenue generated from the online film festival will be donated to independent movie theaters. Please visit the website for more information.