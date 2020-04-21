TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The British Que
Taiwan's Ministry of Culture cooperated with the British Que
According to the ministry, QEFF would originally have ran from April 18 to May 2 in London, but it has been postponed until this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the online program, including a number of Taiwanese films as well others focused on LGBT issues in South East Asia, has already begun.
The ministry stated the film festival is bringing a rarely seen glimpse of LGBT cinema from East and Southeast Asia to London. The screening program includes award-winning documentary “Small Talk” (日常對話), directed by Huang Hui-chen (黃惠偵), which is about an intimate discussion between a mother and a daughter.
Additionally, the revenue generated from the online film festival will be donated to independent movie theaters. Please visit the website for more information.