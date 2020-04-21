  1. Home
UK Queer East Film Festival to feature Taiwanese films online

Revenue from online portion of film festival to be used for funding independent movie theaters

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/21 17:04
Queer East Film Festival featured Taiwanese films online (Screenshot photo of movie She / Her trailer)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The British Queer East Film Festival launched its online version "QE: HomeSexual," which features a number of Taiwanese films.

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture cooperated with the British Queer East Film Festival (QEFF) to launch its online version "QE: HomeSexual," with 9 Taiwanese films screening.

According to the ministry, QEFF would originally have ran from April 18 to May 2 in London, but it has been postponed until this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the online program, including a number of Taiwanese films as well others focused on LGBT issues in South East Asia, has already begun.

The ministry stated the film festival is bringing a rarely seen glimpse of LGBT cinema from East and Southeast Asia to London. The screening program includes award-winning documentary “Small Talk” (日常對話), directed by Huang Hui-chen (黃惠偵), which is about an intimate discussion between a mother and a daughter.

Additionally, the revenue generated from the online film festival will be donated to independent movie theaters. Please visit the website for more information.
LGBTQ+
Taiwan
Queer East Film Festival
LGBT

