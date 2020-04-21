  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

South Korean couple fined NT$300,000 for quarantine violation

Couple fined NT$150,000 each, temporarily barred from leaving country

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/21 16:01
Measuring passengers' temperatures at a Taoyuan Airport MRT station. 

Measuring passengers' temperatures at a Taoyuan Airport MRT station.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Korean couple who came to Taiwan in February were fined a total of NT$300,000 (US$9,969) for violating their quarantine amidst the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and were barred from exiting the country by the Kaohsiung Branch of the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) administrative enforcement agency.

The couple entered Taiwan with a sightseeing tour group on February 25 and were caught wandering around the southern city of Kaohsiung. Having breached their quarantine, the Kaohsiung Department of Health fined each person NT$150,000. They were later transferred to the custody of the Kaohsiung Administrative Enforcement Department.

The department also prohibited the couple from exiting the country on April 1.

The next day, the Korean couple attempted to board a flight back home. However, they were stopped by the National Immigration Agency at Taoyuan International Airport. The Kaohsiung Administrative Enforcement Department fined the couple NT$1,000 on the spot but left NT$400 for the two to spend on transportation costs.

As the two claimed they had no funds to pay for accommodation, they were placed in a Taipei church by the staff of the Korean Mission in Taipei with help from its Kaohsiung office.

The Kaohsiung Administrative Enforcement Department said that the couple’s relatives in South Korea were contacted through the Korean Mission in Taipei. With the assistance of their relatives, the two finally paid off the NT$300,000 in the afternoon and the department immediately lifted their exit ban.
Taiwan
Kaohsiung
Korea
Korean Mission in Taipei
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Measures taken to ensure safe visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan
Measures taken to ensure safe visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan
2020/04/20 21:17
Taiwan government guarantees ample supply of essential goods, commodities
Taiwan government guarantees ample supply of essential goods, commodities
2020/04/20 19:53
Map shows 90 locations in Taiwan visited by infected sailors
Map shows 90 locations in Taiwan visited by infected sailors
2020/04/20 18:29
58% of Taiwanese will not use coupons issued by government to revive tourism industry: Survey
58% of Taiwanese will not use coupons issued by government to revive tourism industry: Survey
2020/04/20 18:14
David Beckham asks Taiwanese fans for quarantine advice
David Beckham asks Taiwanese fans for quarantine advice
2020/04/20 17:58