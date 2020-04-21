TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The congenial weather of late has drawn more people outdoors, prompting the Forestry Bureau to publish a press release on Monday (April 20) urging the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines when engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking and mountaineering.

The latest guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advised the public not to participate in non-essential activities during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to keep 1.5 meters apart from each other indoors and at least 1 meter apart outdoors.

Although Taiwan's mountains are wide open spaces, it is easy for hikers to get too close to each other on popular trails—especially where the paths become narrow and steep, causing hikers to slow down. Therefore, when the public is engaging in hiking and mountaineering activities, they should still adhere to the social distancing guidelines and keep a safe distance from each other, the bureau said.

The bureau said that it has asked all forest district offices across the country to set up signs at or dispatch personnel onsite to popular suburban natural trails to remind hikers to follow social distancing measures, break up large groups of people into smaller crowds, and urge them to bring masks and hand sanitizers.

In addition, it is advised that hikers or mountaineers bring light food, avoid sharing food with strangers, and spread out while eating, the bureau added.

With regard to high mountain activities, the bureau has reduced indoor accommodation of the Jiu Jiu Cabin (九九山莊), Tianchi Lodge (天池山莊), Kuaigu Lodge (檜谷山莊), Xiangyang Cabin (向陽山屋), and Jiaming Lake Cabin (嘉明湖山屋) to 50 percent of their original capacity and required temperature checks at the entrances of these mountain cabins beginning on April 7, according to the bureau.