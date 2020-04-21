Circus staffer Maverik Niemen juggles as Alyn Valeriu, left, trains his daughter Maria Cristina, and his niece Alex Casu in the Romina Orfei Circus pa... Circus staffer Maverik Niemen juggles as Alyn Valeriu, left, trains his daughter Maria Cristina, and his niece Alex Casu in the Romina Orfei Circus parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Davio Casartelli, 64-year-old elephant and giraffe trainer proudly shows his giraffes Piccola, left, and Lamia, at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in ... Davio Casartelli, 64-year-old elephant and giraffe trainer proudly shows his giraffes Piccola, left, and Lamia, at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday April 19, 2020. "We are not used to asking, we are used to living with the earnings of our shows" I am looking forward to being able to give something back, to be able to set up the tent for the people of San Nicola, to thank them." The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Alyn Valeriou trains with his 3-year old daughter Maria Cristina, outside his caravan at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near... Alyn Valeriou trains with his 3-year old daughter Maria Cristina, outside his caravan at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday April 19, 2020. Anamaria and her husband Alyn Valeriou are thinking to leave the circus to open an educational farm. "But now we are stuck here" said Anamaria. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Anamaria Bud brushes her daughter Maria Cristina outside her caravan at Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunda... Anamaria Bud brushes her daughter Maria Cristina outside her caravan at Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anamaria and her husband Alyn Valeriou are thinking to leave the circus to open an educational farm. "But now we are stuck here," said Anamaria. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Anamaria Bud shows her "cat number" at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anamaria a... Anamaria Bud shows her "cat number" at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anamaria and her husband Alyn Valeriou are thinking to leave the circus to open an educational farm. "But now we are stuck here" said Anamaria. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March first, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Verusca Coda Prin, left, and Anamaria Bud collect goods just donated by Civil protection, at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, ... Verusca Coda Prin, left, and Anamaria Bud collect goods just donated by Civil protection, at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Veruska Coda Prin, 42, small animals carer is very worried about the restart of the circuses business. She is receiving pasta, bread and tomato sauce by the local civil protection, she is willing to restart working soon as possible, although she is not optimistic at all. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Alyn Valeriou shows his number at Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples , Sunday April 19, 2020. Alyn and his wife Anamaria... Alyn Valeriou shows his number at Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples , Sunday April 19, 2020. Alyn and his wife Anamaria are thinking to leave the circus to open an educational farm. "But now we are stuck here" said Anamaria. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Carmela Ukmar, 85, former acrobat, mother of Romina Orfei sits outside her mobile home parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Wednesday, ... Carmela Ukmar, 85, former acrobat, mother of Romina Orfei sits outside her mobile home parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Banners reading "Thanks to all" hang at the entrance of the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday April 1... Banners reading "Thanks to all" hang at the entrance of the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday April 19, 2020. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Daniel Aanitei, right, wears a protective mask as he leaves to do some shopping, out of the Rony Roller circus parked in the outskirts of Rome, Saturd... Daniel Aanitei, right, wears a protective mask as he leaves to do some shopping, out of the Rony Roller circus parked in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "I am the clown but now I prefer to dress like this. I have no idea what the future will be like, I'm worried. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made his last performance on March 7 after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Clown and juggler Daniel Aanitei poses for a portrait in the Rony Roller circus parked in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "I am the c... Clown and juggler Daniel Aanitei poses for a portrait in the Rony Roller circus parked in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "I am the clown but now I prefer to dress like this. I have no idea what the future will be like, I'm worried. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origins, stands with Asia as they look at 13-year-old Megan Vassallo training at the Rony Ro... Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origins, stands with Asia as they look at 13-year-old Megan Vassallo training at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. "I miss the audience, the preparation, the emotion of the show. The applause that fills the heart with joy, I hope that the future is what our past was like until the virus, I'm afraid it will be hard to come back as we were. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origins, walks in the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18... Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origins, walks in the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "I miss the audience, the preparation, the emotion of the show. The applause that fills the heart with joy, I hope that the future is what our past was like until the virus, I'm afraid it will be hard to come back as we were. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origin, poses for a portrait at the Rony Roller circus, parked in the outskirts of Rome, Sat... Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origin, poses for a portrait at the Rony Roller circus, parked in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "I miss the audience, the preparation, the emotion of the show. The applause that fills the heart with joy, I hope that the future is what our past was like until the virus, I'm afraid it will be hard to come back as we were. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Alessia Vassallo, wife of Rony, animal trainer and director of the Rony Roller circus walks outside their mobile home parked on the outskirts of Rome,... Alessia Vassallo, wife of Rony, animal trainer and director of the Rony Roller circus walks outside their mobile home parked on the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7 after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Alberto Vassallo sand papers to repaint a truck of the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Rony Roller i... Alberto Vassallo sand papers to repaint a truck of the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rony Vassallo puts his head to his camel at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. "It is strange for me t... Rony Vassallo puts his head to his camel at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, April 16, 2020. "It is strange for me to be with the lions in this silence, this darkness. I miss my audience, I miss them, I miss the big top, the applause. Rony, director of the The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Rony Vassallo poses for a portrait with his lions at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "It is strange... Rony Vassallo poses for a portrait with his lions at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, April 18, 2020. "It is strange for me to be with the lions in this silence, this darkness. I miss my audience, I miss them, I miss the big top, the applause. Rony, director of the The Rony Roller itinerant circus, made its last performance on March 7, after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origins, performs at the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, April 1... Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, an artist of Portuguese origins, performs at the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, April 17, 2020. "I miss the audience, the preparation, the emotion of the show. The applause that fills the heart with joy, I hope that the future is what our past was like until the virus, I'm afraid it will be hard to come back as we were. The Rony Roller itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7 after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 in Italy blocked about 60 animals and seven families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME (AP) — They say the show must go on, but the Rony Roller circus isn’t going anywhere right now.

The caravan sits idle in an empty field on the outskirts of Rome.

Acrobats, clowns and other artists are stuck here with dozens of animals — including lions, tigers and monkeys. Their last show was March 7, and, as the coronavirus pandemic rages around the globe, no one knows when they will hear the roar of a crowd again.

“It is strange for me to be with the lions in this silence, this darkness,” says circus director Rony Vassallo, 46. "I miss my audience. I miss them. I miss the big top, the applause.”

Italy is considering easing the nationwide lockdown, which was put in place more than a month ago to stop the spread of a virus that has resulted in the deaths of over 24,000 people in the country — the highest toll in Europe. But events that gather large crowds, such as circus shows, are unlikely to return anytime soon.

“The entertainment sector will be the last to reopen. I have heard rumors about December,” says Maverik Niemen, a 23-year-old clown with the Romina Orfei circus, which is currently parked in a field outside Naples. “Our only hope is that they find a vaccine.”

In the meantime, the animals still need to be fed — and some are big eaters. The circus has almost 100 animals, including three elephants, a hippo, zebras, llamas, horses, giraffes and camels.

When the circus ran out of food, local farmers donated hay, fruit and vegetables, distributed daily by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency.

“We are not used to asking for help,” says Davio Casartelli, a 64-year-old elephant and giraffe trainer. “I am looking forward to being able to give something back.”

The Italian Circus Association recently requested 10 million euros ($10,800 million) in aid from the Culture Ministry to help all the entertainment businesses that shut because of the pandemic. According to the association, about 20,000 workers in 5,000 businesses are currently without income.

Circus workers are also eligible for unemployment benefits, like any other Italian worker, and can get food vouchers. Employers, meanwhile, can benefit from a temporary tax suspension — part of the government's economic emergency plan.

Many circus workers were born into the business. It’s the only life they know. This is the first time they have seen the circus stop for such a long period. Meanwhile, all they can do is practice their trapeze maneuvers, juggling, animal tricks and other acts.

The younger girls watch in admiration when Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos, a 44-year-old acrobat in the Rony Roller circus troupe, practices on the aerial hoop. She cannot wait to perform her dizzying feats in front of a crowd.

“I miss the audience, the preparation, the emotion of the show,” she says. “I hope that the future will be what our past was like, until the virus. I’m afraid it will be hard to come back as we were.”

Associated Press journalist Paolo Santalucia in Rome contributed to this report.

