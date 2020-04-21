TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung city government is looking for a male in his 30s, wearing a flowery T-shirt, who boarded the Keelung-bound Kuo-Kuang 1813 bus between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday (April 17).

Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) on Tuesday (April 21) confirmed that a passenger who is believed to have sat next to one of the coronavirus-infected Navy sailors has yet to be located. He urged the individual to come forward and contact health authorities to minimize the possibility of the northern city experiencing its first community cluster.

Lin pointed out that Taiwan's coronavirus case No. 409 visited the Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport Taipei Station on Friday before getting on the bus to Keelung at 9:35 p.m. He said 6 family members as well as the Kuo-Kuang bus driver, who are believed to have come into close contact with the patient, have all been found and placed under quarantine.

However, Lin expressed concern over the unidentified male passenger who was at high risk of contracting the virus after exposing himself to case No.409 for over half an hour. As for the other 43 passengers, Lin said the surveillance footage has shown that the Navy patient did not take off his mask during the bus ride, so they are less likely to be infected, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The Keelung mayor said the male passenger, who appears to be in his 30s, was wearing a flowery T-shirt with round dots on it. Due to the nature of the black-and-white surveillance camera, he said the color of the man's T-shirt was not able to be identified, reported CNA.

Lin expressed hope that the individual would see the news and report to local authorities by calling 1922 or 02-24276154.



Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang interviewed by media. (Courtesy of Keelung city government)