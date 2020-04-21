  1. Home
Taiwan reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all from 'Goodwill Fleet'

Two more men, one woman from Taiwan's 'Goodwill Fleet' test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

  827
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/21 14:36
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 21) announced that there were three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total from the "Goodwill Fleet" to 27, and 425 overall.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were three new cases, all from Taiwan's ill-fated "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu). Chen said that the lastest cases included two men and one woman, all three of whom tested negative, before being confirmed with the disease after the second test.

More information coming.
CECC
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan virus
coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 infections

