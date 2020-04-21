TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 21) announced that there were three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total from the "Goodwill Fleet" to 27, and 425 overall.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were three new cases, all from Taiwan's ill-fated "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu). Chen said that the lastest cases included two men and one woman, all three of whom tested negative, before being confirmed with the disease after the second test.

More information coming.