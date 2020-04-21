TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Power Party (NPP) is calling for the name of Taiwan's baseball league to be changed to avoid it being confused with communist China.

In a recent session of the Legislative Yuan, NPP lawmaker Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) called for Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) to be changed to prevent it from being associated with China. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) concurred saying that for historic reasons Taiwan has many organizations with China in the name, but during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic it has become increasingly important for the whole world to know that "Taiwan is not China and Taiwan is different from China," reported EBC News.

On its Facebook page on Monday, the NPP pointed out that FanSided sports columnist Jeffrey Bellone recently mistakenly referred to the CPBL as the "China Professional Baseball League." The party wrote that having China or Chinese in many of Taiwan's organizational names naturally leads to confusion in the outside world and leads to "Taiwanese heroes constantly being mistaken for Chinese heroes."

The NPP wrote that although the CPBL is a private organization, it is supported by the government and society and is thus the domain of the people of Taiwan. The party argued that baseball has a special place in the hearts of Taiwanese people and presents elements of Taiwan's national image and identity and is thus is a public asset.

Given the league's increased profile as the only professional sport currently being played in the world, the party then urged the league to consider changing its name. The NPP also called on the government to make its stance on the matter clear.

Regrading a potential name change, CPBL Secretary-General Feng Sheng-xian (馮勝賢) said that the commissioner John Wu (吳志揚) will need to hold an executive council meeting to decide on a name change, which in turn would need to be agreed upon in general meeting, following discussion and approved by all the teams, according to the report. On April 15, Wu said that the league would weigh the pros and cons of changing the name, but emphasized that the government should not interfere with the private company, reported UDN.