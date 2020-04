Kim Jong Un inspects military drill at undisclosed location in North Korea. Kim Jong Un inspects military drill at undisclosed location in North Korea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — CNN reported Tuesday (April 21) that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who according to an anonymous US official is in critical condition after unknown surgery.

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather Kim Il Sung’s birthday on April 15, triggering speculation about his health, UDN reported. He last appeared at a government meeting four days ago.