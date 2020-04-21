BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/04/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2358 Down 10
May 2304 2338 2284 2338 Down 41
Jul 2346 Down 7
Jul 2354 2361 2325 2358 Down 10
Sep 2346 2348 2313 2346 Down 7
Dec 2318 2335 2296 2334 Up 1
Mar 2283 2316 2276 2316 Up 4
May 2271 2310 2269 2310 Up 4
Jul 2266 2305 2264 2305 Up 2
Sep 2299 2301 2299 2301 Up 1
Dec 2299 Up 1
Mar 2312 Up 1