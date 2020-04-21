New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|115.25
|Down 2.30
|May
|116.30
|116.75
|113.05
|113.65
|Down 2.40
|Jul
|116.50
|Down 2.20
|Jul
|117.75
|118.40
|114.75
|115.25
|Down 2.30
|Sep
|118.80
|119.70
|116.05
|116.50
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|120.15
|121.15
|117.65
|118.10
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|121.85
|122.60
|119.15
|119.55
|Down 2.00
|May
|122.70
|123.35
|120.00
|120.30
|Down 1.95
|Jul
|122.65
|124.10
|121.10
|121.10
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|123.40
|123.40
|121.90
|121.90
|Down 1.85
|Dec
|124.85
|125.70
|123.35
|123.45
|Down 1.75
|Mar
|125.95
|125.95
|124.85
|124.85
|Down 1.75
|May
|126.25
|126.25
|125.20
|125.20
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|125.70
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|126.20
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|126.70
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|127.40
|Down 1.90