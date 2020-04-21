  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/04/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 115.25 Down 2.30
May 116.30 116.75 113.05 113.65 Down 2.40
Jul 116.50 Down 2.20
Jul 117.75 118.40 114.75 115.25 Down 2.30
Sep 118.80 119.70 116.05 116.50 Down 2.20
Dec 120.15 121.15 117.65 118.10 Down 2.05
Mar 121.85 122.60 119.15 119.55 Down 2.00
May 122.70 123.35 120.00 120.30 Down 1.95
Jul 122.65 124.10 121.10 121.10 Down 1.90
Sep 123.40 123.40 121.90 121.90 Down 1.85
Dec 124.85 125.70 123.35 123.45 Down 1.75
Mar 125.95 125.95 124.85 124.85 Down 1.75
May 126.25 126.25 125.20 125.20 Down 1.90
Jul 125.70 Down 1.90
Sep 126.20 Down 1.90
Dec 126.70 Down 1.90
Mar 127.40 Down 1.90