AP PHOTOS: A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/21 00:54
A man sleeps in an empty street during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Rajesh Dhaikar sits idle with children in his small house, in Prayagraj, India, April 5, 2020. Dhaikar has a small balloon stall in a nearby market, s...
Head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID-19 victim in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at...
A worker wearing protective gear cleans a window as a nurse tends to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the coronavirus...
Instructor Lu Gomez leads an online yoga class from her home in Caracas, Venezuela, April 18, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help cur...
Medical workers pose for photographs as police officers and pedestrians cheer for them outside NYU Medical Center, April 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Ph...
Nurse Cristina Settembrese fixes two masks to her face during her work shift in the COVID-19 ward at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, April 10,...
Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about his medical co...
An Indian homeless man sits in a bus as he is being evicted with other homeless people and migrant laborers from the banks of Yamuna River where they ...
A volunteer wearing protective gear carries a cross while walking around a church along with priests during the Orthodox Good Friday religious service...
Relatives grieve Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a ...
A body lays on a stretcher next to a bicycle before being prepared for cremation at a funeral home in Manresa, Barcelona province, Spain, April 14, 20...
Emma Salvador, 84, supplements her oxygen as her son Jose Gonzalez watches over her in a makeshift tent set up at the 2 de Mayo Hospital to treat peop...
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus cries from her window while she watches soldiers clean the streets wi...
Sergio Munoz turns the crank on a traditional organ, as his assistant looks for residents in their homes willing to donate a few pesos, in the Roma No...
A woman waves to a city worker dressed in a hazmat suit as he disinfects the streets in her neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of the new...
Javier Flamarique poses for a photograph at his wine store in Pamplona, northern Spain, April 15, 2020. As Spain hunkers down after five weeks of home...
FDNY paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla sprays herself with disinfectant after responding to an emergency call during the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, Apr...
Jacqueline Huber wears a face mask as she looks out from a doorway at a care home in Kaysesberg, France April 16, 2020. The elderly make up a dispropo...
A woman and her brother attend the funeral of their mother who died of COVID-19, at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 20...
A man looks on during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be reopened, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP P...

A homeless man evicted from a squatters’ camp waited on a bus in New Delhi, India. Another man slept atop a manhole cover in the middle of an empty street in Barcelona, Spain.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended countless lives that were precarious even in normal times. India’s homeless population, for instance, was affected when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to make up for lost time by extending the world’s largest lockdown to head off the disease’s peak.

Elsewhere, daily life and religious observances carried on, albeit with many people wearing protective gear. A worker dressed head to toe in blue plastic cleaned windows at a hospital in Lima, Peru. A similarly dressed volunteer carried a cross during a service for Orthodox Good Friday in Bucharest, Romania.

A body laying on a stretcher in Spain illustrated the strict virus precautions that extend beyond death. Since a state of emergency was declared in mid-March, Spanish funeral homes must follow measures to avoid further contagion. Infected corpses cannot be removed from sealed body bags and are placed straight into coffins.

In the United States, protesters agitated for a lifting of the restrictions that have brought much of daily life to a standstill. Demonstrators gathered in Salt Lake City to call for the Utah economy to be reopened. Gov. Gary Herbert says the state aims to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May.