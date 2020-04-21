Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about his medical co... Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about his medical conditions during a routine examination as part of a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mario has been under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation and he could only communicate in writing because the hissing sound of the oxygen made it difficult for him to hear the doctor's voice. Mario's health conditions have been worsening since after his admission on March 28. He died in the evening of April 14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)