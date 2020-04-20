  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Measures taken to ensure visits to Gaomei Wetland in C. Taiwan are safe

City is enforcing crowd control to limit simultaneous boardwalk visitors to 900

By George Liao, Agencies
2020/04/20 21:17
Gaomei Wetland 

Gaomei Wetland  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Government has put in place measures to ensure that visits to the Gaomei Wetland (高美濕地) are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release published on Taichung Travel Net.

Gaomei Wetland, which boasts “the most beautiful sunsets in Taiwan,” has emerged as a popular attraction in recent years, attracting about 1.6 million visitors every year.

The city is enforcing crowd control measures at the boardwalk so that the number of simultaneous visitors does not exceed 900. In addition, people entering the Gaomei Wetland Visitor Center must undergo a temperature check and wear masks.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the wetland has an area of 700 hectares, and the uniquely designed boardwalk, wind turbines, and picturesque sunset have all won wide acclaim. The city encourages the public to visit the scenic fresh air destination, the director added.

The wetland is located on the south side of the Dajia River estuary in Qingshui District and serviced by convenient public transportation. It is accessible by a range of city buses (111, 178, 179, 309, 665, and 688) as well as by foot and iBike.

Visitors to the wetland can also enjoy attractions along the coastal sightseeing corridor, including the Wuqi Fishing Port, Mitsui Outlet Park, Wuqi Old Street, Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, Turtle Shell Park, and Daan Beach Park. Tourists are advised to plan a two-day trip in order to take it all in.


(Taichung City Government photo)

Gaomei Wetland
COVID-19
Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Germany's Bild sticks China with €149 billion bill for coronavirus damages
Germany's Bild sticks China with €149 billion bill for coronavirus damages
2020/04/20 12:20
Taiwan health minister urges public to stop 'witch-hunting' virus patients
Taiwan health minister urges public to stop 'witch-hunting' virus patients
2020/04/20 11:12
Kaohsiung Costco, Carrefour closed for disinfection after sailors confirmed with coronavirus
Kaohsiung Costco, Carrefour closed for disinfection after sailors confirmed with coronavirus
2020/04/20 11:02
Infected sailors visited 90 locations in 10 counties, cities in Taiwan
Infected sailors visited 90 locations in 10 counties, cities in Taiwan
2020/04/20 10:10
Germany begins mass COVID-19 antibody testing to better understand scope of virus penetration
Germany begins mass COVID-19 antibody testing to better understand scope of virus penetration
2020/04/19 21:33