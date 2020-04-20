TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Government has put in place measures to ensure that visits to the Gaomei Wetland (高美濕地) are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release published on Taichung Travel Net.

Gaomei Wetland, which boasts “the most beautiful sunsets in Taiwan,” has emerged as a popular attraction in recent years, attracting about 1.6 million visitors every year.

The city is enforcing crowd control measures at the boardwalk so that the number of simultaneous visitors does not exceed 900. In addition, people entering the Gaomei Wetland Visitor Center must undergo a temperature check and wear masks.

Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the wetland has an area of 700 hectares, and the uniquely designed boardwalk, wind turbines, and picturesque sunset have all won wide acclaim. The city encourages the public to visit the scenic fresh air destination, the director added.



The wetland is located on the south side of the Dajia River estuary in Qingshui District and serviced by convenient public transportation. It is accessible by a range of city buses (111, 178, 179, 309, 665, and 688) as well as by foot and iBike.

Visitors to the wetland can also enjoy attractions along the coastal sightseeing corridor, including the Wuqi Fishing Port, Mitsui Outlet Park, Wuqi Old Street, Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, Turtle Shell Park, and Daan Beach Park. Tourists are advised to plan a two-day trip in order to take it all in.



(Taichung City Government photo)