Taiwan government guarantees ample supply of essential goods, commodities

Availability of tissue paper, instant noodles should not be of concern: Officials

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/20 19:53
Tissue paper products in Taiwanese supermarket (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of Taiwan sought to assure the public of an adequate supply of essential goods amid supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has seen runs on products such as tissue paper out of panic buying since the Wuhan virus outbreak. Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能), at a Cabinet press conference Monday (April 20), said the government is closely monitoring the demand of vital goods and that the availability of instant noodles and tissue paper should not be a concern.

Instant noodle companies have been asked to ramp up production to a level usually seen around the Ghost Festival, when demand for dried noodles peaks, reported CNA. The country’s four major tissue paper manufacturers are also ready to boost production in the event of emergencies.

According to Lin, the paper pulp used for making tissue paper in Taiwan is mostly imported from Brazil and Chile, which are less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic compared to other countries. The island nation has increased pulp imports by 26 percent year on year during the first three months to avoid shortages.

Supplies of commodities including rice and wheat remain ample for at least the next six months, said Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季), deputy minister of the Council of Agriculture. Vegetables, aquatic products, poultry, and pork, and eggs are also in adequate supply, he added.
