TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Monday (April 20) revealed a Google map showing the 90 locations across Taiwan that 24 sailors diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) had traveled to.

Over the weekend, 24 sailors from the "Fleet of Friendship" were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Sunday (April 19) said that the government would send a text message later that day to warn the public about where the sailors had spent over 15 minutes between April 15 and 18, reported CNA. The CECC estimates the sailors traveled to about 90 locations in 10 counties and cities across Taiwan during that period, including Keelung, New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.

The locations include a broad spectrum of locales and have already resulted in some temporary closures, such as a Carrefour and Costco in Kaohsiung, for disinfection. Places identified include High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) stations, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations, fitness centers, KTV clubs, hotpot restaurants, malls, cafes, temples, churches, car washes, convenience stores, college campuses, and even a love hotel.

Each entry includes the name of the venue as well as the date and time that a confirmed case visited. Based on the locations identified, the sailors visited virtually every major population center in western Taiwan, while eastern and central Taiwan were spared.

Click on the CDC's Google map below to see more details: