TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results of a Cathay Financial Holdings survey showed that 58 percent of those queried would not want to stay at a hotel solely to obtain a coupon valued at NT$800 (US$26.7).

In order to stimulate domestic tourism and soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s Cabinet will issue coupons with a total worth of NT$2.3 billion, Liberty Times reported. One room's worth of hotel guests are eligible to receive a set of four coupons.

Each coupon in the set is designated for use in one of four consumption categories, with a face value of NT$200. The first category is for use at night markets, other markets, and factory tours across the country. The other three categories are for use in business districts, restaurants, and in artistic and cultural activities.

According to the survey results, 31.3 percent of people thought coupons for restaurants were most attractive, 24.4 of people favored them for night markets, 22.2 percent were drawn to using them in business districts, and only 3.9 percent preferred them for artistic and cultural activities.