TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British soccer star David Beckham on Saturday (April 18) asked Taiwanese fans for advice on productive ways to pass the time while under quarantine as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to ravage the UK and much of the world.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Saturday, Beckham posted a photo of himself playing with Legos as he holds his dog in his lap. In the caption, Beckham wrote that he was in week four of home isolation in the UK and that he and his family have tried numerous things to past the time, including playing with Legos, cooking, watching films, exercising, and trying to get work done.

He then wrote that he is aware that Taiwanese are very creative and asked if fans in Taiwan had any tips on how to "stay fit, stay positive and how to keep little people entertained." He then prompted fans to leave their tips below.



(Facebook, David Beckham screenshot)

The post soon gained 4,800 likes, 530 comments, and 368 shares. Examples of suggestions included making pearl milk tea, watching Taiwan-based Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) games, tuning in to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reports, making a cardboard slide, playing Nintendo Switch, painting with his children, and planting flowers, fruits, or vegetables.

Another follower suggested he read the funny memes posted under #nnevvy hashtag on Twitter as Thai netizens continue to outsmart their Chinese adversaries. Others suggested that Beckham post live-streaming videos of his experiences under quarantine.



Beckham playing Legos with dog. (Facebook, David Beckham photo)