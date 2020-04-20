TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos have resurfaced from 2018 showing a poor seal on a freezer door as suspicions grow that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could have started at a poorly managed virology lab in Wuhan.

The official communist Chinese government explanation of the coronavirus pandemic is that that it began at a wet market in the city of Wuhan, known as the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. However, another theory to emerge recently is that the virus first made the jump to humans in one of two labs in Wuhan, where bat viruses were being studied.

Photos posted by the China Daily in early March, before later being scrubbed, show a seal around a freezer door looking dangerously warped. The original tweet proudly proclaimed the photos as being of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where it said that 1,500 viruses are being kept.

On March 10, Twitter user John Pollizzi reposted one of the photos showing a badly bent seal which and sarcastically wrote: "I have seen better seals on my refrigerator in my kitchen." The image went viral as many other netizens were equally horrified by the lax safety measures and the Daily Mail published a report on the images on Sunday (April 19).



(Twitter, China Daily screenshot)

Earlier in April, a report by Xiao Botao, a researcher at the South China University of Technology in February, which was posted on February but was scrubbed from the internet by Chinese censors has been revisited by vlogger Laowhy86. The paper originally posted on ResearchGate.net titled "The Possible Origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus," and co-authored by Lei Xiao from Tian You Hospital, which is affiliated with the Wuhan University of Science and Technolgy, proposes that the virus leaked from one of two laboratories in Wuhan.

In the report, the authors wrote that samples of coronavirus had been taken from bats to study in the Wuhan Institute of Virology from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces, thousands of miles from the wet market. According to testimony from dozens and residents, there were no bats sold in the market.

The study identified the Wuhan Center for Disease Control & Prevention (WHCDC), which is only 280 meters from the wet market as having collected 155 horseshoe bats, the type suspected of carrying CoV ZC45 from Hubei and Province and 450 from Zhejiang province. The reported cited an expert who had been involved in collecting the samples as having been attacked by bats and having blood spattered on his skin on previous occasions at the lab.

Surgeries were also performed on the bats to collect tissue samples with the medical waste from some procedures being highly infectious. Given that the wet market was only 280 meters away and the Union Hospital next door, if a leak had occurred at WHCDC, it could quickly spread to the wet market, hospital, and nearby community.

Meanwhile, Shi Zhengli, a scientist in a Biosafety level 4 (BSL lab) in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, known as "Bat Woman" had also collected samples from horseshoe bats from as far away as Yunan as part of a study funded by a US$3.7 million grant by the U.S. government. In 2018, she wrote that humans could catch the virus directly from bats, according to Beijing News.

In January of 2019, she and her team sequenced the new form of pneumonia spreading in Wuhan, and on Jan. 23 published a report in which they claimed that it was 96 percent the same as the virus she had collected in Yunan. Xiao's report also identified this institute, which is 12 miles away, as another potential site from which the virus may have leaked out.

Shi has repeatedly denied allegations that the virus leaked from her lab, claiming that she had tested all of their samples and did not find an exact match for the strain of the virus that has infected humans. She has yet to release any records, samples, or data to the international scientific community.

However, leaked US diplomatic cables reveal that Shi had expressed concerns about "safety and management weaknesses" in the lab, reported the Washington Post. Shi denies theories that the virus leaked out and told Caixin that the "coronavirus is nature punishing the human race for keeping uncivilized living habits," and she then said, "I swear on my life that it has nothing to do with our laboratory."