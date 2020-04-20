TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Monday (April 20) that the country’s diplomats in Palau who had interacted with infected Goodwill Fleet crew members during their visit to the western Pacific ally are currently in good health but will take tests for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday and Tuesday.

Photos of the diplomatic visit show the crew interacting with Taiwan’s ambassador to Palau and local officials, and no one present was wearing a mask, CNA reported.

Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱), director-general at the foreign ministry’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said that all Taiwanese diplomats in Palau are well at present but will be tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday.

Taiwan assisted Palau in establishing a testing room on April 9. So far the Western Pacific country has screened more than 30 citizens, with priority given to high-risk groups, such as medical personnel, customs workers, and police officers, and no confirmed cases have yet been reported.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) suggested that the Ministry of Health and Welfare should dispatch a medical team to Palau to step up the country’s testing for the coronavirus. If no people in the country are infected with the virus, then it is clear that Palau is not ground zero for the infections on the navy ship. If the virus is detected through testing, the team can help to stamp out the epidemic in the country, Tsai added.