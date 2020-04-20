Nurse Pasqualina Conte writes on a whiteboard as she takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift at the emergency COVID-19 ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte writes on a whiteboard as she takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift at the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 8.30am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte helps make a video call with a patient's daughter in the emergency ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 8.05am on ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte helps make a video call with a patient's daughter in the emergency ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 8.05am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte, right, takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte, right, takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 8.02am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte watches TV with her son Andrea at their home in Milan, Italy at 7.59pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Every evening, when Pasqual... Nurse Pasqualina Conte watches TV with her son Andrea at their home in Milan, Italy at 7.59pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Every evening, when Pasqualina Conte returns home from a draining day as a nurse in a Milan emergency room for coronavirus patients, she longs to hold her 9-year-old son, Andrea. But for 50 days and counting, the two have not hugged. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte has dinner with her son Andrea at their home in Milan, Italy at 7.47pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Every evening, when Pasqual... Nurse Pasqualina Conte has dinner with her son Andrea at their home in Milan, Italy at 7.47pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Every evening, when Pasqualina Conte returns home from a draining day as a nurse in a Milan emergency room for coronavirus patients, she longs to hold her 9-year-old son, Andrea. But for 50 days and counting, the two have not hugged. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte looks at her son Andrea from inside their home in Milan, Italy, at 6.36pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Every evening, when Pasq... Nurse Pasqualina Conte looks at her son Andrea from inside their home in Milan, Italy, at 6.36pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Every evening, when Pasqualina Conte returns home from a draining day as a nurse in a Milan emergency room for coronavirus patients, she longs to hold her 9-year-old son, Andrea. But for 50 days and counting, the two have not hugged. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte leaves the emergency COVID-19 ward after finishing her shift at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 5.54pm on Thursday, A... Nurse Pasqualina Conte leaves the emergency COVID-19 ward after finishing her shift at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 5.54pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte stares at the camera at the end of her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 5.26pm... Nurse Pasqualina Conte stares at the camera at the end of her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 5.26pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte grimaces as she takes off her protective mask at the end of her shift in the emergency ward in the San Carlo Hospital in Milan,... Nurse Pasqualina Conte grimaces as she takes off her protective mask at the end of her shift in the emergency ward in the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 5.20pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte takes off her protective gear at the end of a shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at... Nurse Pasqualina Conte takes off her protective gear at the end of a shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 5.19pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte walks in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.47pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo... Nurse Pasqualina Conte walks in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.47pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte, left, examines with her colleagues a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.41p... Nurse Pasqualina Conte, left, examines with her colleagues a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.41pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte sits down after finding out that one of her patients has a worse chance of surviving in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte sits down after finding out that one of her patients has a worse chance of surviving in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.02pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte takes a break during her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 3.55pm on Thursday, ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte takes a break during her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 3.55pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte tends to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 3.45pm on Thursday, April 16, 20... Nurse Pasqualina Conte tends to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 3.45pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte, center, looks at a computer screen as she examines a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan... Nurse Pasqualina Conte, center, looks at a computer screen as she examines a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 3.41pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte, second from left, attends a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of a shift at 8.35am in the emergency COVID-19 w... Nurse Pasqualina Conte, second from left, attends a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of a shift at 8.35am in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte writes on a whiteboard as she takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte writes on a whiteboard as she takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 7.55am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte puts on protective gear at the start of a shift at the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital at 7.48am in Milan, It... Nurse Pasqualina Conte puts on protective gear at the start of a shift at the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital at 7.48am in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte, right, waits for her son Andrea to get ready before leaving home at 7.10am ahead of her work shift in Milan, Italy, Thursday, ... Nurse Pasqualina Conte, right, waits for her son Andrea to get ready before leaving home at 7.10am ahead of her work shift in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Conte works at San Carlo Hospital, one of the medical facilities at the epicenter of Italy's COVID-19 outbreak in Lombardy. Schools are closed, so she drops Andrea off on her way to work at a friend's. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte cheeks an email on her phone at 7.05am before leaving home ahead of her work shift in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 16, 2020. A... Nurse Pasqualina Conte cheeks an email on her phone at 7.05am before leaving home ahead of her work shift in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 16, 2020. At sunrise, Conte has the breakfast table set. Barely an hour later, she will be slipping on her protective gear at San Carlo Hospital, one of the medical facilities at the epicenter of Italy's COVID-19 outbreak in Lombardy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte tidies the bedroom of her son Andrea in Milan, Italy at 6.55am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At sunrise, Conte has the breakfast... Nurse Pasqualina Conte tidies the bedroom of her son Andrea in Milan, Italy at 6.55am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At sunrise, Conte has the breakfast table set. Barely an hour later, she will be slipping on her protective gear at San Carlo Hospital, one of the medical facilities at the epicenter of Italy's COVID-19 outbreak in Lombardy. Schools are closed, so she drops Andrea off on her way to work at a friend's. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte touches her face as she has breakfast at her home in Milan, Italy at at 6.40am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At sunrise, Conte h... Nurse Pasqualina Conte touches her face as she has breakfast at her home in Milan, Italy at at 6.40am on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At sunrise, Conte has the breakfast table set. Barely an hour later, she will be slipping on her protective gear at San Carlo Hospital, one of the medical facilities at the epicenter of Italy's COVID-19 outbreak in Lombardy. Schools are closed, so she drops her son Andrea off on her way to work at a friend's. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Nurse Pasqualina Conte wipes aways tears as she cries after knowing that one of her patients has a worse chance of surviving in the emergency COVID-19... Nurse Pasqualina Conte wipes aways tears as she cries after knowing that one of her patients has a worse chance of surviving in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy at 4.04pm at Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) —

Every evening, when Pasqualina Conte returns home from a draining day as a nurse in a Milan emergency room for coronavirus patients, she longs to hold her 9-year-old son, Andrea. But for 50 days and counting, the two have not hugged.

At sunrise, Conte has the breakfast table set. Barely an hour later, she will be slipping on her protective gear at San Carlo Hospital, one of the medical facilities at the epicenter of Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak in Lombardy. Schools are closed, so she drops Andrea off on her way to work at a friend's.

Andrea’s father left them when he was 3 months old, she says. At the outbreak intensified, Conte — in a state of panic — wanted to send Andrea to his grandparents in Italy’s south. But by the time the thought occurred to her, lockdown rules forbade such travel.

When Conte and Andrea leave their home, each wears a mask and disposable gloves. She takes no chances even though she has repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

“I could become positive from one moment to the other at work,” says Conte, who is 45.

Some 30 nurses in Italy who contracted COVID-19 have died, according to an Italian nursing association. Conte wears a surgical mask at home, taking it off practically just to eat and sleep.

Her day is packed: Patients to examine. Swab tests to administer. A video call from an isolated patient’s daughter. Some eight hours later, Conte slumps on a bench, then wipes away tears.

Later, she will sit at the edge of her bed at home and explain what made her cry to an Associated Press photographer who documented her day.

Conte recalls how only she was able to adjust one patient’s pillows just right to make it easier for her lungs to do their work. Eventually, the woman needed to be connected to a respirator.

Conte says the woman told her she didn't fear being sedated because, she said, “When I wake up, I’ll find you.” But recalling a doctor's grim assessment of her patient’s chances, Conte chokes back tears: “She won’t wake up.”

Andrea was angry when the emergency began. “He told me all the other parents were home” with their children, Conte says.

Some nurses, Conte said, took leaves of absence. “The idea that I wouldn’t go (to work) because there was this emergency never in the least entered my head,” she says.

With time, Andrea has begun to see the situation differently. He has offered what’s in his piggy bank to help nurses like his mother.

“Some days she returns a bit destroyed after work is finished," Andrea says. "I’m proud of her, I’m very proud. She’s on the front line.”

Hearing Andrea say that is comforting, but it’s not the same as holding him. “For 50 days, there are no kisses, no hugs,’’ Conte says.

___

This is the third story in a three-part series looking at front-line medical personnel at work and at home in Italy.

___

D’Emilio reported from Rome.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak