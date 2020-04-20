TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 20) announced that there were two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 422.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were two new cases, both of which were imported from abroad. Chen said that the two latest cases are women in their 20s who had been studying in North America.

Case No. 421 flew to Canada on Jan. 16 to attend a school there. On April 13, she began to develop a cough and phlegm and returned to Taiwan on April 19.

As she was already exhibiting symptoms of the disease upon her arrival, airport quarantine staff tested her for the disease and she was diagnosed on April 20.

Case No. 422 boarded a jet on Jan. 11 to attend school in the U.S. From Jan. 14 to March 15, the woman went on a study abroad trip to Spain.

Starting on March 8, she started to experience difficulties breathing, a sore throat, and abdominal pain. When she returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on April 18, she proactively declared that she was feeling symptoms of the disease.

Quarantine personnel took a swab sample from the woman that day at the airport and the test came back positive on April 20.