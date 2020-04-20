TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A series of online parodies launched by Taiwanese theatrical group "People Theatre" has recently drawn the ire of some members of the medical profession.

"Central Art Command Center" (CACC), a series of parodies produced by "People Theatre" and starring Taiwanese actor and host Honduras (洪都拉斯), are funny versions of the daily press conferences hosted by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC). While the videos appear to be popular with netizens, they have not gone over quite as well with a handful of medical professionals.

People Theatre has stated that while they cannot currently perform in live venues, they still wish to provide entertainment remotely during the pandemic. In addition to the medical community, the group has aimed its sarcasm directly at legislators and news reporters.

According to Liberty Times, critics of the productions have called for the public to take the pandemic more seriously.

The producer and director of the group, Xie Nien-zu (謝念祖), countered that humor helps to relieve tension during difficult times.