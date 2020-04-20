Scattered rain showers can be expected in northern Taiwan on Monday with the approach of a weather system, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Elsewhere around the country, cloudy to sunny skies are forecast, as the effects of the weather front will be minimal, the CWB said.

Daytime temperatures will rise to 27 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 31 degrees in central Taiwan, and 32 degrees in the south, the bureau said.

At night, however, the mercury will fall sharply in the southern half of the country to 21-22 degrees, the bureau forecast.

It also warned of low visibility on the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands Monday and Tuesday due to thick fog. Drivers in those areas are advised to exercise caution, while air travelers should stay alert to possible changes in flight schedules, the CWB said.

On Tuesday, another weather front is expected to approach, bringing more rain to northern Taiwan, but the weather in the southern half of the country will remain stable, according to the CWB.

In addition, daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan can be expected to drop by 1-2 degrees Tuesday due to seasonal northeasterly winds, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung in the east of the country, as well as in Penghu Island, was rated as good Monday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was registering "fair" in most of northern and central Taiwan; Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung in the south; and in Matsu and Kinmen.

In some parts of northern and central Taiwan, however, the air Quality Index was flashing an orange alert, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups.