TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public are being told to be on the alert for symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) if they have been to one of the 30 locations in nine counties and cities in Taiwan where 24 confirmed cases from the Taiwanese Navy had been in mid-April.

Over the weekend, 24 sailors from the "Fleet of Friendship" were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Sunday (April 19) said that the government would send a text message that day to warn the public about where the 24 sailors spent over 15 minutes between April 15 and 18, reported CNA. The CECC estimates the sailors traveled to about 30 locations in nine counties and cities across Taiwan during that period.

On Saturday (April 18), the CECC announced that three navy trainees had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing 700 fellow crew members to go into quarantine. On Sunday, the CECC reported 21 more navy personnel had contracted the virus.

That same day, the CECC sent text messages to the relatives and friends of the first three sailors. It estimated that between 2,000 to 3,000 persons were contacted.

Chuang said that later that evening, that the CECC would send out a text message notifying the public to beware of the spots where the 24 sailors had spent more than 15 minutes between April 15 and 18. Chuang said that the center would use cell phone signals to track down where the sailors had been and message those who had been at the same locations at the same time.

The text message is a general reminder that people should carefully observe their own symptoms. If a person believes they are developing symptoms of the coronavirus, the CECC urges them to call 1922 or seek medication attention directly.