Butchers and others wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, as they sell lamb, beef, and goat meat for Orthodox Easter, at a butchers sh... Butchers and others wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, as they sell lamb, beef, and goat meat for Orthodox Easter, at a butchers shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, April 19, 2020. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection and communal mourning followed by joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. But this year, Easter — by far the most significant religious holiday for the world's roughly 300 million Orthodox —has essentially been canceled. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

This March 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Tunnel Team shows a tunnel under the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Calif. Federal ... This March 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Tunnel Team shows a tunnel under the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Calif. Federal authorities seized a panoply of narcotics inside the newly discovered underground passage connecting a warehouse in Tijuana with south San Diego. The bust of $30 million worth of street drugs was also notable for its low amount of fentanyl - about 2 pounds. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP)

This March 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Tunnel Team shows a tunnel under the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Calif. Federal ... This March 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Tunnel Team shows a tunnel under the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Calif. Federal authorities seized a panoply of narcotics inside the newly discovered underground passage connecting a warehouse in Tijuana with south San Diego. The bust of $30 million worth of street drugs was also notable for its low amount of fentanyl - about 2 pounds. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP)

This March 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol shows drugs seized from a tunnel under the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Calif. Federal author... This March 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Border Patrol shows drugs seized from a tunnel under the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Calif. Federal authorities seized a panoply of narcotics inside the newly discovered underground passage connecting a warehouse in Tijuana with south San Diego. The bust of $30 million worth of street drugs was also notable for its low amount of fentanyl - about 2 pounds. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP)

A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday... A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 19, 2020. South Korea's prime minister says the country will maintain much of its social distancing guidelines until May 5 but will relax some limits. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Worshipers with candles attend a religion procession celebrating Orthodox Easter at the Rogozhsky spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Old-Rite Ch... Worshipers with candles attend a religion procession celebrating Orthodox Easter at the Rogozhsky spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Old-Rite Church in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 18, 2020. For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection, communal mourning and joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr.)

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Sund... A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 19, 2020. South Korea's prime minister says the country will maintain much of its social distancing guidelines until May 5 but will relax some limits. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Visitors wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Sunda... Visitors wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 19, 2020. South Korea's prime minister says the country will maintain much of its social distancing guidelines until May 5 but will relax some limits. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

FILE - In this Nov 24, 2009 file photo, a University of Phoenix billboard is shown in Chandler, Ariz. Some of the nation’s largest for-profit colleges... FILE - In this Nov 24, 2009 file photo, a University of Phoenix billboard is shown in Chandler, Ariz. Some of the nation’s largest for-profit colleges are ramping up advertising, hiring recruiters and offering discounts for online classes as they predict that the coronavirus will steer more Americans back to school, helping revive the industry. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020 photo, Javier Flamarique poses for a photograph at his wine store in Pamplona, northern Spain. As Spain hunkers down... In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020 photo, Javier Flamarique poses for a photograph at his wine store in Pamplona, northern Spain. As Spain hunkers down after five weeks of home confinement, there are the brave few who keep the country going during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 20,000 of their fellow citizens. These laborers_ butchers, taxi drivers, pharmacists_ in the northern city of Pamplona as well as the rest of Spain's cities and towns are unified by their courage and one piece of equipment: the face mask. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts the church's main service celebrating Orthodox Easter at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral in Mos... Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts the church's main service celebrating Orthodox Easter at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, April 19, 2020. Orthodox priests in much of Europe held Easter services in churches empty of parishioners because of restrictions imposed to block the spread of coronavirus. (Oleg Varov, Russian Orthodox Church Press Service via AP)

People sit on benches obeying the social distancing in St James's Park in London, as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the ... People sit on benches obeying the social distancing in St James's Park in London, as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The global lockdown put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus is hurting the illegal drug trade.

Pressure continues to grow on governments to loosen restrictions ease the economic pain of lockdowns. In Germany, breweries are threatened with permanent closure. In the U.S., the coronavirus is accelerating the decline in the coal industry.

Still, there were occasional signs of hope: South Korea reported just eight more cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the first time a daily increase has dropped to single digits in about two months. And in New York, the daily toll of coronavirus deaths has hit its lowest point in more than two weeks.

Here are some of The Associated Press' top stories Sunday on the coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Orthodox Christian churches, including those in Russia, remain closed on the holiest day of the year, Easter.

— For-profit colleges are ramping up advertising amid predictions that the coronavirus pandemic will push unemployed workers back to school, helping revive the industry.

— A Broadway star must have his leg amputated following coronavirus complications.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is through frequent hand-washing with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Phones should also be washed. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

___

ONE NUMBER:

— 1,000,000: Europe logs more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

___

IN OTHER NEWS:

— RESPITE FOR THE LONELY: Nursing home in France tests everyone in hopes of identifying those who must be isolated so that others can leave their rooms and participate in activities.

— HE TRAINED THEM WELL: Ex-medical students — now professionals — help treat a former professor suffering from COVID-19.

— LOCKDOWN FREEBIES: Companies offer free books, dance lessons and movies as a way to ease the lockdown pain.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak