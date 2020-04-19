  1. Home
  2. World

Virus spread scales down Warsaw Ghetto commemoration events

By  Associated Press
2020/04/19 22:47
Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, says prayers before the monument to the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, ...
Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, says prayers before the monument to the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, ...
A member of the Jewish community in Warsaw lays a wreath at the monument to the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, A...
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...
People with daffodils stay in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strugg...
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...
A woman place down a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-f...
A man wears a face mask in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 during an anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated struggle of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto...
A woman holds a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated ...
A woman holds a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated ...
People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, says prayers before the monument to the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, ...

Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, says prayers before the monument to the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, ...

A member of the Jewish community in Warsaw lays a wreath at the monument to the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, A...

People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

People with daffodils stay in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strugg...

People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

A woman place down a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-f...

A man wears a face mask in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 during an anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated struggle of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto...

A woman holds a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated ...

A woman holds a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated ...

People place down daffodils in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in memory with the fighters during anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated strug...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Sirens wailed and Jewish prayers were said for the heroes of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising, but the annual memorial observances were scaled down Sunday and moved to the internet because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing.

Poland’s chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, said prayers at the monument to the ghetto fighters in downtown Warsaw.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and representatives of Jewish and Polish organizations laid wreaths. They were all wearing face masks and kept themselves at a distance from each other. President Andrzej Duda and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski also sent wreaths.

History lectures and virtual visits to ghetto sites were offered on the internet, mainly by the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, which faces the monument to the ghetto heroes. Commemorative concerts were to be broadcast on Radio POLIN and on Poland's state radio.

Museum director Zygmunt Stepinski said that the coronavirus pandemic "has forced us to change the formula” of the commemorations on the 77th anniversary.

On April 19, 1943, a few hundred poorly armed Jewish fighters put up resistance to the Nazi German army that started to “liquidate” the ghetto, sending the remaining inhabitants to the Treblinka death camp and razing their houses to the ground. The fighters held out almost a month in what was the first city revolt of World War II. They almost all died and the Germans destroyed the ghetto.