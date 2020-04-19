TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany has begun conducting mass COVID-19 antibody testing in order to gain a better understanding of how deeply the virus has penetrated society and what social restrictions are most effective in bending the infection curve, according to a New York Times report published on Saturday (April 19).

According to the report, Germany has activated broad COVID-19 antibody testing in its capital, Munich. Researchers will go to the homes of 3,000 randomly selected citizens who have agreed to take monthly blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies for a year, per New York Times. The tests will be used to get a better understanding of how many people, including those with no symptoms, have already had the virus.

Germany is the first western country that has successfully contained the spread of the virus, and the mass antibody testing has made Germany a leading country in the Western world in “figuring out how to control the contagion while returning to something resembling normal life,” the report said.

Many Western countries, including the U.S., have found it hard to screen out all infected people under the current circumstances. In addition to working hard to test people for the virus, Germany is hoping to sample the entire population for antibodies in coming months in order to understand the societal penetration of the virus, the actual mortality rate of the disease, and whether immunity is being developed.

The German government is also hoping to use the results of the research to solve the riddle of how to let the country move safely into the next phase of the pandemic, while learning which social and economic restrictions can most effectively bend the curve of infection and which can be safely lifted.

However, the antibody testing is not yet a proven indicator. “Scientists caution that there is no proof yet that the detection of antibodies signals effective immunity,” according to the Times. “And even if antibodies were proven to offer immunity, there is no clarity on how long it might last.”