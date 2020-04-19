A man wears a face mask while walking past signs posted over windows of a store in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco, Saturday, April 18, 2... A man wears a face mask while walking past signs posted over windows of a store in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, members of an Arizona National Guard unit pause while loading a helicopter with medical supplies to be take... FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, members of an Arizona National Guard unit pause while loading a helicopter with medical supplies to be taken to the remote Navajo Nation town of Kayenta in Phoenix. The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe's sprawling reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal officials announced Friday, April 17, that the Navajo Department of Health issued an emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - This Oct. 25, 2018, file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s sprawling reservation to we... FILE - This Oct. 25, 2018, file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s sprawling reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal officials announced Friday, April 17, that the Navajo Department of Health issued an emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Protesters gather outside the Indiana governor's mansion in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 18, 2020, to protest against the governor's stay-at-home ord... Protesters gather outside the Indiana governor's mansion in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 18, 2020, to protest against the governor's stay-at-home order to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol to speak out against Texas' handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 18, 2020.... Protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol to speak out against Texas' handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Austin and many other Texas cities remain under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak except for essential personal. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, top right, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, ... Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, top right, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Abe expanded Thursday the state of emergency to step up measures ahead of a major holiday week coming up in early May so that people won’t travel around and possibly spread the virus. The ongoing state of emergency runs through May 6. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

Three nuns look at the coffin of Inmaculada Louzan, a sister of Nazareth who died at age 80 of coronavirus related complications, during her burial at... Three nuns look at the coffin of Inmaculada Louzan, a sister of Nazareth who died at age 80 of coronavirus related complications, during her burial at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A medical staffer gestures after performing swabs for coronavirus in the Santa Cecilia nursing home in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Saturday, April 17, 2... A medical staffer gestures after performing swabs for coronavirus in the Santa Cecilia nursing home in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Saturday, April 17, 2020. A scandal over coronavirus infections and deaths in Italy’s nursing homes took on broader dimensions Friday, with the National Institutes of Health conservatively estimating that at least 6,773 residents had died since Feb. 1, 40% of them either infected with the virus or with COVID-19 symptoms. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— McDonalds is suspending operations in Singapore after seven employees test positive.

— South Korea has eight more cases of coronavirus in 24-hour span

SINGAPORE — Fast food giant McDonald’s says it will suspend all operations in Singapore for two weeks from Sunday after seven of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

McDonald’s said in a Facebook post it decided to follow the health ministry’s advise to shutdown until May 4 when Singapore’s partial lockdown ends as part of a preventative action in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak. It said it would continue to pay the salary of 10,000 employees working in more than 135 outlets across the city-state during this period.

The fast-food chain, which serves six million customers every month, didn’t give further details. Seven of its employees working in several outlets have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week.

The city-state Saturday reported a record daily jump of 942 new infections, the highest one-day spike seen in Southeast Asia, to bring its total to 5,992. The government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks outside them homes and imposed strict social distancing measures.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported eight more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time for a daily jump in the country to drop to a single digit in about two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures released Sunday took the country’s total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

It says 8,042 of the total have been recovered and released from quarantine and that 12,243 others were under tests to determine whether they contracted the virus.

South Korea’s caseload has been waning in recent weeks since it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Despite the recent downward trend, South Korean officials have warned about the possibility of a broader “quiet spread” with people easing up on social distancing.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points that had been closed to halt the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen next week, The Post and Courier reported Saturday.

Gov. Henry McMaster will issue orders Monday to allow for the reopenings to take place on Tuesday, the governor’s chief of staff, Trey Walker, told the newspaper.

The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.

Occupancy in each store will be limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% occupancy, whichever is less, the newspaper said.

Local governments will still be allowed to make their own rules about waterway access.

The governor’s stay-at-home order will remain in place, as will the ban on eating inside restaurants, Walker said.

___

