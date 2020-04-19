The weather will become cooler with sporadic rain in some areas of Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday with the arrival of a frontal system and stronger northeasterly monsoon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast on Sunday.

Because of these factors, parts of the northern and eastern areas of the nation will receive intermittent showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the weather in central Taiwan will turn from mostly cloudy to sporadically rainy, the latest weather forecast said.

On Sunday, temperature highs are forecast to reach 30-32 degrees Celsius in western Taiwan, and 27-29 degrees in the east, the CWB said.

The weather bureau, however, advised people in the northern area and the mountainous parts of central and southern Taiwan to be aware of sporadic afternoon thunder showers.

Wu Te-jung (吳德榮), a professor at National Central University's Department of Atmospheric Sciences, said the frontal system is moving southward toward Taiwan.

Amid its approach, the cloud over the northern area will increase to bring down the temperature there on Monday, he said.

While the front was anticipated to fall in Taiwan on Tuesday, it will send the mercury to as low as 15-16 degrees on Friday, and will also bring rain to the island, the meteorologist predicted.