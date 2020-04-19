DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons confirmed Saturday that rookie Sekou Doumbouya is back in France while NBA play is on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

The league recommended players avoid non-essential travel, but players — in concert with their team — could choose to go to another city and stay there. International travel could lead to logistical concerns if play resumes and a player faces hurdles returning to the U.S.

A Pistons spokesman said the team is aware that the 19-year-old Doumbouya is in France, and that he left to be closer to family during this pandemic.

Detroit drafted Doumbouya in the first round last year. A native of Guinea, he moved to France when he was young and played there before coming to the Pistons. He has averaged 6.4 points in 38 games for Detroit this season.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports