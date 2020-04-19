Eslite Spectrum Corp., which runs the popular Eslite bookstore chain in Taiwan, said Saturday (April 18) it is likely to choose between its Xinyi and Nanxi outlet to succeed its Dunnan store as the chain's 24-hour outlet.



In an online campaign launched on April 10, Eslite invited its fans to predict which of its stores in Taipei will be open 24 hours a day after the Dunnan store is shut down at the end of May.



Among the five possible candidates in the campaign, the Xinyi store, located on Songgao Road, has garnered the most support from the fans, ahead of the Nanxi store, which is located on Nanjing West Road.



Some fans said the Xinyi store is in a good location in the busy Xinyi District and has the advantage of convenient transportation.



Some other fans said they favored the Nanxi store, where they can get a cup of good coffee while reading books. Sarutahiko Coffee, a popular Japanese brand, has opened a branch in the Nanxi store, drawing a long line of customers every day.



Eslite, which expects to make a decision on April 23, has said that while the Nanxi store currently ranks second in the prediction campaign, it might be a more suitable location to become a 24-hour store when all conditions are factored in.



The Dunnan store, which will close on May 31 due to the expiration of its lease, started to remain open 24 hours a day in 1999 after opening in 1989, making it one of the only bookstores in the world to run for 24 hours.



The building in which the bookstore is located will be rebuilt under an urban renewal project launched by the Cathay Financial group.



With three levels below ground and two above in the 12-story Dunnan Financial Building on Dunhua South Road, the store has been a big draw for many foreign visitors and emerged as a tourism attraction in Taiwan at night.



Meanwhile, the deadline for the sale of 100,000 older books from the store's stock that began on March 26 has been extended to April 30 from April 15.



In other moves, Eslite will close its Taitung store at the end of April after closing its Anping outlet in Tainan in March. Once the Dunnan store closes, the company will have 42 stores in Taiwan.



Overseas, Eslite has stores in Taikoo, Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Suzhou and Shenzhen in China, and another in Tokyo, which opened in September 2019.