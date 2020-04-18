  1. Home
Paul Smith sends 'love and friendship' to Taiwan

The English designer also forwards heartwarming video with best wishes during virus pandemic

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/18 17:31
UK fashion designer Paul Smith loves Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The renowned British fashion designer Paul Smith has wished Taiwan all the best during the COVID-19 pandemic, via a heartwarming video and handwritten card.

The Wuhan virus has forced Smith to close his London office. However, the energetic and optimistic designer self-recorded an 18-second long video and wrote a card to Taiwan on Thursday (April 16), according to CNA.

Smith, who visited and exhibited in Taiwan, in 2017, wanted to send fans his best wishes. "I hope you all keep strong and healthy and I look forward to better times," Smith said.

Smith also wrote in the postcard, "My thoughts are with you during these difficult times. I send all my love and friendship." The designer also introduced the hashtag "#FindInspirationInEverything" and shared his recent works on Instagram.

A cheerful letter and video from Paul Smith to Taiwan. (Instagram, Elly Taiwan)
