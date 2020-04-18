  1. Home
Taiwan Armed Forces chief to self-manage health after navy coronavirus outbreak

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang went to April 15 navy ceremony attended by three COVID-19 cases

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/18 17:02
Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Admiral Huang Shu-kuang at April 15 ceremony. (Facebook, ROCNAVY.tw screengrab) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) will self-manage his health for 14 days after attending a ceremony for returning navy crews, including three trainees who later tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of National Defense announced Saturday (April 18).

While Huang kept his distance from returnees at the April 15 event, it was deemed best for him and other officials present at the ceremony to take precautionary measures, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday that three trainees who had sailed with a navy unit to Palau from Feb. 21 to April 9 before disembarking on April 15 had been diagnosed as coronavirus patients. As a result, more than 700 others were ordered into quarantine.

Earlier, officials said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who had attended an April 9 ceremony for the same group, was not at risk from the virus. She had stayed on shore and waved at the crews, but never boarded any of the vessels, officials said.

Huang was appointed chief of the general staff in January after his predecessor, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), died in a helicopter crash.
Wuhan coronavirus
Chief of the General Staff
Huang Shu-kuang
Navy
coronavirus
COVID-19

