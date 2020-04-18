President Tsai (front row, second from left) at the Zuoying Navy ceremony April 9 President Tsai (front row, second from left) at the Zuoying Navy ceremony April 9 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was not at risk despite having attended a ceremony welcoming Navy units back from overseas, officials said after three Navy trainees which were confirmed as Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday (April 18).

Following two days without new patients, three Navy trainees who had spent Feb. 21 until April 15 on a ship sailing in the Pacific and visiting Taiwan’s ally Palau were confirmed as coronavirus cases, raising the specter of a cluster outbreak. More than 700 Navy staff from three vessels were recalled to start quarantine Saturday.

When Tsai attended the ceremony on April 9, she remained on the quay at the Zuoying Navy Base in Kaohsiung City, while the returnees stayed on board for 30 days of isolation, CNA quoted the Presidential Office as saying. All the president did, was wave at the crew from onshore, but she never boarded any of the ships.

On her Facebook page, Tsai said she had immediately instructed the Armed Forces to cooperate with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and to apply testing and quarantine measures.

She compared virus prevention to waging a war, with no room for mistakes allowed. The public should not underestimate the virus, as the challenge from the pandemic was still present, Tsai warned. The president added that social distancing was still important to protect oneself but also others.

