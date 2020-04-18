Man in Spiderman costume takes part in coronavirus prevention campaign in Makassar, Indonesia Man in Spiderman costume takes part in coronavirus prevention campaign in Makassar, Indonesia (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From April 21, travelers entering Taiwan from Southeast Asia must report the fact to the authorities, while the arrivals with infants, elderly and chronically ill in their household would be directed to coronavirus quarantine hotels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (April 18).

While the number of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Taiwan has been rising slowly, reaching 398 Saturday, there is still concern about the situation in other countries nearby, CNA reported.

If travelers entering Taiwan had visited a Southeast Asian country within the previous 14 days, they should fill out a health statement before boarding their flight and also ascertain whether their home was fit to spend two weeks of quarantine in, the CECC said.

If they had relatives at home who were older than 65 or younger than six, or who suffered from chronic ailments such as diabetes and who had no separate quarters or bathrooms, then they should head for a quarantine hotel.

Anyone found to have supplied erroneous or misleading information could face a maximum fine of NT$150,000 (US$4,990), CNA quoted the CECC as saying.

Officials named Indonesia, Singapore and India as countries where the number of coronavirus patients was rising sharply, while the increases in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and were leveling off.

