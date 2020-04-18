BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2368
|Up
|110
|May
|2296
|2379
|2296
|2379
|Up
|144
|Jul
|2353
|Up
|104
|Jul
|2265
|2369
|2258
|2368
|Up
|110
|Sep
|2256
|2354
|2249
|2353
|Up
|104
|Dec
|2241
|2335
|2236
|2333
|Up
|99
|Mar
|2232
|2313
|2223
|2312
|Up
|93
|May
|2218
|2306
|2218
|2306
|Up
|89
|Jul
|2286
|2303
|2267
|2303
|Up
|87
|Sep
|2300
|Up
|86
|Dec
|2292
|2298
|2292
|2298
|Up
|85
|Mar
|2311
|Up
|85