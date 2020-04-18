BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/04/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2368 Up 110
May 2296 2379 2296 2379 Up 144
Jul 2353 Up 104
Jul 2265 2369 2258 2368 Up 110
Sep 2256 2354 2249 2353 Up 104
Dec 2241 2335 2236 2333 Up 99
Mar 2232 2313 2223 2312 Up 93
May 2218 2306 2218 2306 Up 89
Jul 2286 2303 2267 2303 Up 87
Sep 2300 Up 86
Dec 2292 2298 2292 2298 Up 85
Mar 2311 Up 85