BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2368 Up 110 May 2296 2379 2296 2379 Up 144 Jul 2353 Up 104 Jul 2265 2369 2258 2368 Up 110 Sep 2256 2354 2249 2353 Up 104 Dec 2241 2335 2236 2333 Up 99 Mar 2232 2313 2223 2312 Up 93 May 2218 2306 2218 2306 Up 89 Jul 2286 2303 2267 2303 Up 87 Sep 2300 Up 86 Dec 2292 2298 2292 2298 Up 85 Mar 2311 Up 85