American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
