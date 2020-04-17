  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/04/17 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.