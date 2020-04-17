Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung taking a selfie with the Tamkang Bridge construction site and the Guanyin Mountain Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung taking a selfie with the Tamkang Bridge construction site and the Guanyin Mountain (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of the Tamkang Bridge linking the New Taipei City districts of Tamsui and Bali across the estuary of the Tamsui River took another step forward Thursday (April 17).

Due to its popularity as a tourist destination for daytrips, Tamsui has been suffering for years from traffic jams. Despite the opening of a Mass Rapid Transit line in the 1990s, the construction of large apartment towers in the area and the rise in tourism have added to the problem.

Work on the project for the world’s longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge started in 2014, with the first vehicles expected to drive across the completed structure in 2024, the Liberty Times reported. The bridge was designed by world-renowned late architect Zaha Hadid.

On Thursday, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) attended a ceremony marking the installation of the first support beam for the bridge’s tower, which will be 211 meters or 60 stories tall.

