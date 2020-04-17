Russia-backed separatists war prisoners wearing masks to protect against coronavirus walk during a prisoner exchange, near Gorlivka, Donetsk region, e... Russia-backed separatists war prisoners wearing masks to protect against coronavirus walk during a prisoner exchange, near Gorlivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine have begun exchanging prisoners in a move aimed at ending their five-year-long war. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, residents exercise as at a school near the former location of the Brothers Home, a mountainside institution ... FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, residents exercise as at a school near the former location of the Brothers Home, a mountainside institution where some of the worst human rights atrocities in modern South Korean history took place, in Busan, South Korea. South Korea's Supreme Court said Friday, April 17, 2020, it will re-open a case related to the enslavement and abuse of thousands of people at a vagrants' facility in the 1970s and 1980s, more than three decades after its owner was acquitted of serious charges. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

FILE - In this April 19, 1995, file photo, the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City is missing after a vehicle bombing... FILE - In this April 19, 1995, file photo, the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City is missing after a vehicle bombing which killed 168 people. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo, File)

In this photo made from video footage released by Roscosmos space agency U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the ... In this photo made from video footage released by Roscosmos space agency U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 space capsule near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Friday, April 17, 2020. An International Space Station crew has landed safely after more than 200 days in space. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka touched down on Friday on the steppes of Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news and stories that are being talked about:

1. ISS CREW LANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.

2. ANXIETY REMAINS HIGH 25 YEARS AFTER OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING

Ordinarily, survivors and victims’ families would gather Sunday at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building once stood to pay tribute to the lives that were lost in the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago, but these are not ordinary times.

3. SKOREAN COURT TO RE-OPEN CASE ON ABUSIVE VAGRANT FACILITY

South Korea’s Supreme Court says it will re-open a case related to the enslavement and abuse of thousands of people at a vagrants’ facility in the 1970s and 1980s.

4. UKRAINE FORCES, RUSSIAN-BACKED REBELS EXCHANGE PRISONERS

The office of Ukraine’s president says Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels have exchanged 34 more prisoners.