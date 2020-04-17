TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese contemporary artists will exhibit their artwork in Yokohama, Japan from July 3 to Oct. 11.

Three Taiwanese multi-disciplinary artists will participate in the Yokohama Triennale which is an international exhibition of contemporary art held once every three years. The exhibition will display works from 65 groups of artists worldwide, according to CNA.

Taiwanese director and animator Zhang Xu-zhan (張徐展), visual artist Joyce Ho (何采柔), and mixed media artist Aruwai Kaumaka (武玉玲) will showcase their artworks with financial support from Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC) and National Culture and Arts Foundation (NCAF), CNA reported.

CNA added that half of the featured artists are mostly Asians, Africans, and Europeans who were born after 1980. In addition, this year's theme of "Afterglow" is a metaphor and is aimed to open discussions between different cultures and artistic development.

For more information, please visit the official event website.