Greek Orthodox faithful, one of them wearing a mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus outside a church during a Holy Thursday ceremony held without worshippers , in Athens, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo the family of Ulyana Koryakova, second right, who are all members of a church community, watch a live broadcast as Russian Orthodox Church priest Father Igor conducts a religious service celebrating Great and Holy Thursday via YouTube live transmission from an empty church at their flat in Moscow, Russia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo the family of Ulyana Koryakova, second right, members of a church community, watch a live broadcast as Russian Orthodox Church priest Father Igor conducts a religious service celebrating Great and Holy Thursday via YouTube live transmission from an empty church at their flat in Moscow, Russia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, Russian Orthodox Church priest Father Igor, right, conducts a religious service celebrating Great and Holy Thursday during a live broadcast in an empty church in Moscow, Russia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, Russian Orthodox Church priest Father Igor, left, conducts a religious service celebrating Great and Holy Thursday during a live broadcast in an empty church in Moscow, Russia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a couple, wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, approach an icon in the St. Clement Christian Orthodox Church in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a young woman wearing a face mask to protect herself from the coronavirus lights candles in front of St. Clement Christian Orthodox Church in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a man wearing a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus prays at the altar of St. Clement Christian Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, photo a priest and two volunteers carry willow branches, an Orthodox Palm Sunday tradition, while distributing them to the elderly people during the coronavirus outbreak in Bucharest, Romania.

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, photo a police officer walks while monitoring a church to prevent worshipers from attending the religious service during the coronavirus pandemic on Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo a priest leaves after the service at the St. Sava Temple during the coronavirus outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo a woman lights a candle inside the St. Sava Temple in Belgrade, Serbia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, a woman prays inside the St. Sava Temple during the coronavirus outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia.

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, priests gather inside the St. Sava Temple during the coronavirus outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia.

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo the Greek Orthodox church of Agios Nikolaos is seen on the left, in Plaka district of Athens, Greece, during a lockdown order by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 photo a Greek Orthodox priest closes the entrance of a church in the start of the Holy Tuesday ceremony held without worshippers in Athens, Greece, during a lockdown order by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A Christian Orthodox priest reads during a liturgy, during Orthodox Easter Week services without worshippers at the Church of Saint Demetrios due to the lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Strovolos, a suburb of Cyprus' capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

In this Monday, April 13, 2020, photo a priest takes part in a Holy Monday ceremony held without worshippers at Athens Cathedral, in Greece, during a lockdown order by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo people look at the city of Athens, Greece, with the church of Agios Georgios on the left.

In this Monday, April 13, 2020, photo a priest takes part in a Holy Monday ceremony held without worshippers at the Athens Cathedral, in Greece, during a lockdown order by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For Orthodox Christians, this is normally a time of reflection and communal mourning followed by joyful release, of centuries-old ceremonies steeped in symbolism and tradition.

But this year, Easter — by far the most significant religious holiday for the world’s roughly 300 million Orthodox — has essentially been cancelled.

There will be no Good Friday processions behind the flower-bedecked symbolic bier of Christ, to the haunting hymn of the Virgin Mary’s lament for the death of her son. No hugs and kisses, or joyous proclamations of “Christ is risen!” as church bells ring at midnight on Holy Saturday. No family gatherings over lamb roasted whole on a spit for an Easter lunch stretching into the soft spring evening.

As the coronavirus rampages across the globe, claiming tens of thousands of lives, governments have imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the pandemic. Businesses have been closed and church doors shut to prevent the virus's insidious spread.

For some, the restrictions during Easter are particularly tough.

“When there was freedom and you didn’t go somewhere, it didn’t bother you,” said Christina Fenesaki while shopping in Athens’ main meat market for lamb — to cook in the oven at home in the Greek capital instead of on a spit in her ancestral village. “But now that we have the restrictions, it bothers you a lot. It’s heavy.”

In Greece, where more than 90% of the population is baptized into the Orthodox Church, the government has been at pains to stress that this year's Easter cannot be normal.

It imposed a lockdown early on, and so far has managed to keep the number of deaths and critically ill people low — 105 and 69 respectively as of Thursday, among a population of nearly 11 million.

But officials fear any slippage in social distancing could have dire consequences, particularly during a holiday that normally sees people cram into churches and flock to the countryside. Roadblocks have been set up, and fines doubled to 300 euros ($325), for anyone found driving without justification during the long holiday weekend.

“This Easter is different. We will not go to our villages, we will not roast in our yards, we will not go to our churches. And of course, we will not gather in the homes of relatives and friends,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said. “For us to continue being together, this year we stay apart.”

Easter services will be held behind closed doors with only the priest and essential staff present. They will be broadcast live on public television and streamed on the internet.

One particularly complex issue is how to handle the “Holy Light,” the flame distributed throughout the Orthodox world each year from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to mark the resurrection of Christ.

Greek and Russian authorities have arranged to pick the flame up from Israel, but will not distribute it. Cyprus won't even pick it up; there is “no need,” the island nation’s Archbishop Chrysostomos said.

“Today, faith is not at risk but the faithful are,” said Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Patriarch Bartholomew I, spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox, has urged the faithful to adhere to government measures and World Health Organization guidelines. But keeping people out of churches has not proved easy.

In Serbia and North Macedonia, authorities imposed nationwide curfews from Good Friday through Easter Monday. But in some Orthodox countries, such as Georgia and Bulgaria, limited church services will go ahead.

In Greece, after days of delicate diplomacy with the country’s powerful Orthodox Church, the government banned the public from all services after the church’s governing body imposed restrictions but not a full shutdown. Authorities also quickly scotched a Greek mayor's plans to distribute the “Holy Light” door-to-door throughout his municipality just after midnight on Saturday.

Some priests have defied the shutdown. One recently offered communion — where the faithful sip from the same spoon — through an Athens church's back door.

Russia’s Orthodox Church initially seemed similarly reluctant to impose restrictions. When authorities in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, banned church visits on March 26, the Moscow Patriarchate condemned the move as an infringement on religious freedom. Only three days later did Patriarch Kirill publicly urge believers to “strictly obey the regulations imposed by the health authorities” and “refrain from church visits.”

Closing churches during Easter has been hard on Russians used to attending services. Many have turned to the internet and video conference prayers.

“At first it was just a shock,” said believer Andrei Vasenev. “How is that possible - not go to church? But then we realized it was a matter of finding a way.”

Vasenev, two dozen others and a priest from his parish have started praying via Zoom and plan to do the same during Easter. For him, going to church is about community, and Zoom prayers keep this community together.

For Anna Sytina, another participant of the online prayers, the hardest part is being away from people and the warmth of human contact. “There’s a moment in a liturgy when you kiss each other three times,” Sytina said. “Now we see each other on monitors and displays.”

Both are prepared to pray at home for as long as it takes. “It is a sacrifice in the life of every believer, but it is necessary,” Sytina said.

It is a sentiment echoed in Greece.

“Each person has the church inside of them,” said Kleanthis Tsironis, who heads Athens’ main meat market. He will spend Easter at home with his wife and two daughters, and will miss the resurrection liturgy. But churches will eventually open, he said, and Easter traditions will return.

“Souls are being lost,” he said of the virus deaths across the world. “And we’re going to sit and cry because we didn’t roast on a spit? We’ll do that later, when the measures are over.”

Litvinova reported from Moscow. Theodora Tongas in Athens, Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia and Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak