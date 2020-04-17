TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An online petition calling for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to stop naming Taiwan as a province of China has received over 287,000 signatures worldwide.

As many people worldwide have recently become aware of China's unprecedented influence over the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and many other international organizations, a petition launched in 2013 on the US-based Change.org platform has returned to the media spotlight.

The petition, initiated by a person identified as Judy Lin, the board director of the Taiwan United Nations Alliance, is asking the international standard-making body to face the fact that Taiwan is a free country where people can freely elect their leaders and is not a "province of China."

The petition says: "Taiwan has its own political, postal, financial, and socioeconomic systems that are run independently," and demands the organization rectify the mistake.

It also states that China has been militarily threatening Taiwan over the past six decades and bending itself into ever more absurd contortions with its claims over the independent island nation.

Earlier in March on the same platform, another petition calling for Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign as WHO Director-General received nearly 1 million signatures.